Stand-up comedian OB Amponsah has disclosed he was traumatised by the barrage of insults and criticisms heaped on him by some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) following a joke he told about the party’s flag-bearer.

The comedian, who has entertained many Ghanaians and foreigners alike with his craft recounting his ordeal, said the attacks broke him to the extent that he contemplated calling it quits.



“It was tough,” he admitted. “There was a point I cried. The threats were crazy. I don’t know how they got my number. When they call you and they don’t get you, they text you the insults. A lot of concerns… At a point, I was scared for my [life]. But I had some NDC folks calling me that they’re trying to calm nerves. It really got to me.”

The popular comedian during a performance at this year’s edition of Decemba2Rememba made light of many things, including names and meanings as well as the impact of names on people where he mentioned that the name ‘Mahama’ is synonymous with corruption in Hausa.



Deemed an expensive joke, a salvo of attacks hit OB Amponsah on Thursday, December 26 – few hours to his performance at the ‘Night of 1026 Laughs & Music’.

There were concerns he would not be able to deliver considering how he had been verbally abused but the comedian did not disappoint as he blew the audience away with his witty jokes.