Winner of the maiden edition of Adom TV’s Nsoromma contest, Righteous Vandyke, has opened up on his life after the kid’s singing show.

Righteous, two years after he made the mighty walk, is living a good life with many profitable projects in the bag.

“My life has been upgraded,” he told Adom TV’s Ahosepe Xtra host, Sister Sandy, when she quizzed how fame is treating him.

To give a fair idea of how smooth his post-show journey has been, Righteous stated that he has stopped boarding commercial vehicles (trotro).

Though he did not disclose if he has acquired his personal ride, the highlife artiste added that he is doing very well financially, kind courtesy shows he is billed to perform at.

Recall Righteous expanded his singing career after releasing back-to-back hits, as well as grabbing a feature with Paa Kwesi of defunct Dobble group.

The 14-year-old, however, confessed that it is stressful balancing his fame and private life.

Righteous won Nsoromma Season 1 competition on January 6, 2019, at an event held at the National Theatre.

He competed against four other finalists, but the audiences’ votes, coupled with his spectacular performances, saw him victorious.

Watch the video below: