The Head of the Public Relations Unit of the National Lottery Authority, Kojo Razak Opoku, has stated that he has never challenged the authority of President Nana Akufo-Addo anywhere.

”I wish to state categorically that the allegations are mischievously doctored to make me look bad in the eyes of the public. I never authored those words.”

In a statement, he signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Friday, he questioned if it was a telephone conversation with a Lawyer close to the former Director General of the Authority, then how come there was no other voice on the other side of the line?

He said : “In an audio making rounds, I was said to be challenging the authority of President Akufo-Addo with quotations such as ‘To be honest Akufo-Addo or no one can challenge me, I know how to write and talk.’

“This clearly shows that some aspects of the Audio have been highly doctored for a diabolical agenda. I, therefore, entreat the public to completely disregard the audio and its content.”