Nollywood actor Kenneth Aguba has declared that he’ll be getting married to a virgin from Israel.

The actor, who recently received help from a benevolent pastor, Chibuzor Chinyere, after being homeless, made this known during a chat with the clergy.

According to Aguba, he will not only marry a virgin but one from Israel.

It would be recalled that Chinyere, who is the senior pastor at Omega Power Ministry, reached out to the homeless actor, stating that the actor will be given accommodation in one of the ministry’s free estates in Rivers State.

In series of posts shared via the official page of the church on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, the veteran actor was welcomed to Portharcourt while his accommodation was sorted.

“The veteran Nigerian actor Kenneth Aguba, who was recently found homeless, has been found by the General Overseer of OPM, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, he has been given an accommodation at one of the OPM free estates, he is now at the OPM free hospital for medical checkup. God is great,” the post read.

Aguba went viral on social media after a Twitter user revealed that he had been living in a dilapidated building after becoming homeless.

Popular for playing comic and ‘red cap’ chief roles, Aguba has been in over a dozen Nollywood home videos.

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie joined the thin list of people who offered to help the struggling actor.

