Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke, has said he ended his political career to avoid selling or compromising his soul.

The actor, who joined the Young Democratic Party when he began his political career in 2014, made this known during an interview with BBC Igbo on Friday.

Jim Iyke, Nollywood actor

According to him, Nigerian politics is a dirty game characterised by violence, rigging, bribery, corruption, and other manipulations perpetrated by politicians.

“I tried doing politics but what I was required to compromise was almost like selling your soul. I’m principled. The day my people summon me to serve, then I come out. If there’s a jungle on earth, it’s Anambra politics. It’s a different game,” he said.

The actor further said he does not want to be a puppet in the hands of any godfather, fearing that the game could consume him in the long run.

“I know that if I foray into politics, it’s either it consumes me or I get what I want.

“However, I don’t want to be desperate or have a godfather play me around like a puppet. I don’t want to stain myself,” he added.

He is one of the few actors who diverted into politics. His counterpart, Yul Edochie, is still thriving in the career.