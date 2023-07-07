The Managing Director of the State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea, has denied claims that he has been married twice.

According to him, he has only married once in his lifetime, recalling also that he has two kids from a previous relationship.

In a Facebook post on Friday, July 7, the former Okaikwei South Member of Parliament, said though he had a relationship with a lady 17 years ago and had two children with her, they never tied the knot.

He stated that, the said relationship broke down 15 years ago and since then, he only married his “beloved Eno” in 2018 with whom he has a son.

“Yes l had a relationship with a lady some 17 years or so. We have two lovely children but the relationship broke down more than 15 years ago. Since 2018, l have been married to the lovely Eno and we have a lovely baby boy together.”

Mr Akomea rather accused the mother of his first two children of cyber bullying his wife.

“The mother of my first two children has engaged in cyber bullying of my wife for a long time. My wife has totally ignored her until she was accused of attempted murder. She has rightly gone to court to vindicate her name, as anyone would.

“It is only recently in a response to the court (about a month ago) that l learnt l am married to the First Lady.”

“For the records, l have never been married to the first woman whether traditionally or otherwise. That can only be a figment of some malicious imagination.”

He concluded that his wife has not engaged anyone in a fight over him. “This is another clear attempt at cyber tantrums/bullying which will not wash with me nor stop the court case.”

“My wife Eno is not engaged in any fight with another woman over me. Why would she? We are actually looking forward to another anniversary this year, by God’s Grace,” said.