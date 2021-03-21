Lead singer of Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Cynthia Agyare Appiadu, has made a staggering revelation about her struggles in life.

According to her, she has come face-to-face with death several times but God saved her life.

The singer, in an interview with a christian online portal Christian vibes, said she has faced death six times in the Black Volta.

Sharing one of such scary experiences, she explained that, they were from Walewale to a town near the Black Volta for a crusade when the incident happened.

“The boat capsized and I was nowhere to be found but the grace of God found me,” she recounted.

The lead singer of the veteran music group said she has since resolved to serve God for the rest of her life.

Watch video interview in the attached video: