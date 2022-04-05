Former Ghana international, Nii Odartey Lamptey, has said no man should go through what he experienced as far as his previous marriage was concerned.

His comment comes after the Accra High Court ruled that Mr Lamptey can take possession of his East Legon mansion from his ex-wife.

He has been renting since 2014 after his ex-wife, Gloria Lamptey, sued to claim the house following their divorce.

Following the divorce, Mr Lamptey parted ways with his five-bedroom house at Dome plus a sum of GHC 400,000 as alimony to the ex-wife, but Gloria insisted she wanted the East Legon mansion instead.

To him, he has been through hell and back but he is grateful to God coming through for him and never in his lowest moments did he attemp to do anything that may end his life.

“After I went through this suffering in my marriage, I heard stories of people taking their lives and killing their spouses when they go through misery but I am always grateful to God for being with me during those moments which helped me not to have had any negative thoughts or whatsoever and so I must say that no man must go through this suffering I had been through,” he told Accra based Angel FM.

He said although the property is a material thing, he will still fight to the last because he has been taken for a fool by his ex-wife for too long and this is the time to take what belongs to him.