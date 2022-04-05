The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has launched a Taxpayers’ Portal and App.
The portal, GRA explains, makes it easier and more convenient for taxpayers to file their returns.
Users can also initiate payments and access other tax-related services GRA announced on its Twitter page.
The App can be downloaded on Google Play or App Store while taxes can still be filed at GRA’s website http://taxpayersportal.com.
