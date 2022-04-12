The popular Ghanaian pallbearer’s group, nicknamed ‘Dada Awu’ has become a million-dollar richer.

This comes after their 10-second meme was bought for $1.046 million (372 Ethereum) in one of the historic Non-Fungible Token (NFT) auctions. According to the founder of the group, he is going to invest in philanthropy and he has already started with free water in his area.

Speaking on a Twitter Space discussion after the breakthrough sale, he said ” I am very happy … you know already from 2020 I started giving back to society, you know everywhere you find yourself, it’s the society that takes you there.

“So for me, I have I started in my small way, helping people in my end and very soon I will open a foundation for those disabled guys in the streets. I want to be a big philanthropist in Ghana but for now in my community, people come to my end to fetch water for free,” he said in the post below.

3F Music, home to a number of recording studios worldwide based in the Middle East, bought the Coffin Dance meme at the said price as the highest bidder on Saturday, April 9th.

The pallbearers have announced that they will be donating 25% of their money from the auctioning to the Ukrainian Charitable Foundation to support Ukraine amidst its war against Russia ever since Putin’s invasion.

In a video seen by pulse.com.gh, Benjamin Aidoo, the leader of the pallbearer’s group said “we will like to announce that we would transfer 25 per cent of the funds from the sale of our memes at the NFT auction to the Ukrainian Charitable Foundation”.

In the video below, he added, come back alive to support Ukraine and its great people. However, the announcement has sparked outrage among some Ghanaians who have been asking why they aren’t donating that money to a foundation in Ghana.

Meanwhile, according to reports, the donation to the Ukrainian foundation was a condition attached to the auctioning. This was captured in an old tweet by the founder of the pallbearer’s group, Benjamin Aidoo.

In his tweet, he said “just over 3 hours left on the Coffin Dance #NFT auction at @foundation ! 50% of the proceeds go to charity in Ukraine”.