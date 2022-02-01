A pathologist at the Police Hospital, Dr Lawrence Edusei, says the body of late J. B. Danquah-Adu, former Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North had six stabbed wounds.

Answering questions under cross-examination administered by Mr. Yaw Dankwah, counsel for two accused persons – Daniel Asiedu, aka “Sexy Dondon” and Vincent Bossu, Dr Edusei said the several stabs were done with some energy to cause injuries on the body of the MP.

The Pathologist, who had conducted postmortem on over 1,000 bodies, said he could not tell the length of the body of the late MP, saying: “I did not measure the length of the body. The six feet is your own assumption unless you have facts to support it.”

Dr Edusei said the postmortem was conducted on February 15, 2016, with an Autopsy Assistant, a clerk, and a team of investigators from the Criminal Investigations Department.

The witness said averagely, depending on the nature or type of postmortem, it took him between an hour and an hour and a half to put together a postmortem report.

In the case of the late legislature, Dr Edusei told the court that it took him two hours to prepare the autopsy report. The report was presented on February 6, 2018.

“After the postmortem, I typed my own report on my own PC,” the witness told the court. When asked what accounted for the delay in producing the postmortem report, he said he accessed the report from the Police Hospital in 2018.

“In 2016 I was at a conference in Germany, thieves broke into my house and packed everything in my house. Because we do have the same information at the Police Hospital, I accessed it in 2018,” he explained. The hearing continues on February 1.

Daniel Asiedu, aka “Sexy Dondon” and Vincent Bossu, aka “Junior Agogo” are being held for various alleged roles in the murder of Mr. Adu at his residence at Shaishie, near East Legon, on February 9, 2016.

Aseidu and Bossu have jointly been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery. Asiedu is additionally being held on the charge of robbery and murder. The accused persons have denied the charges and remanded into lawful custody by an Accra High Court.