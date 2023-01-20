Death is inevitable, but it is not enough reason for professional footballer Asamoah Gyan to forget his good friend Castro.

Nine years since his disappearance and two years of being declared legally dead, Asmaoah Gyan said he still feels the presence of his late friend.

He revealed in an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah that he misses Castro everyday, especially as his day-to-day activities remind him of the sweet memories they shared.

“I miss him everyday. I still feel his presence because if not for his demise, he was always around me and we did a lot of great things together. But, it’s part of life,” he said while holding back tears.

However, Asamoah Gyan said he has learnt to restrain himself from talking about his departed friend or showing emotions because he does not want his actions to be misjudged as him wanting public sympathy.

Aside the fact that they were industry friends, Asamoah Gyan reiterated Castro was his mentor in the music industry who made a lot of impact in his substitute career.

For foreign fans who did not know Asamoah as a footballer, he said he became more popular when Castro gave him another brand as a musician and helped promote that side of him.

But for his unfortunate demise on the Ada river on July 6, 2014, the entertainer said he believes they would have released back-to-back bangers.

The Odo Pa composer revealed they still have a lot of music that has remained in the studio since they started working after their paths crossed in Italy over two decades ago.

