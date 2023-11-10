Ghanaian artist, Samuel Adu Frimpong popularly known as Medikal, has disclosed that he has no issue paying TikTokers to help promote his music.

In an interview on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz with Andy Dosty, the artiste said social media influencers are part of the industry.

Medikal indicated that, the industry has changed, and TikTok influencers are part of these changes because they help spread current songs and at the same time promote them.

“I don’t mind paying TikTokers to promote my music. I don’t wait to drop a song before i meet them. I like what they are doing, it’s entertainment. We are all in the same industry it’s only right to be nice so that they will also be there for you.” he said.

The rapper in expressing admiration for TikTokers acknowledged the fact they are helping Ghana music grow.

“I find what they are doing interesting. They support Ghana music, not just my music”, he stated.

Medikal is currently promoting his latest album “Planning and Plotting”.