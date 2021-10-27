A 53-year-old Matilda Agyapomaa has indicated that she has no plans of searching for her father who abandoned her at a young age.



In an interview on SVTV Africa, she said for abandoning her family, she has no business in looking for him because an adult needs no help from a parent like a child.



“My grandmother raised me. I did not know my mother or my father but my mum worked abroad. She eventually came back and is in Ghana now. With my father, I never asked of him and I will never because some men have the thought that their children will come looking for them later.



“They make up their minds to impregnate women and desert them. I want to prove a point that not all of us will come back to look for them,” she revealed.



The UK-based mother of five added that aside from the misery of being abandoned, she would have to take responsibility for him.



“I once got a scholarship through athletics but I couldn’t go because I had no money. But look at me now. If I should look for him now it means I need to take care of him otherwise I may bring a curse to myself,” she added.

