Ghanaian actress, Vicky Zugah, has shot down reports that she enjoys anal sex.

In 2017, she was reported to have said she enjoys anal sex following her appearance on ETV.

“It is great. I mean anal sex is great.

“Find out if your partner likes it or not and then you will enjoy the act. However, not everybody likes anal sex so you need to ask the person before you engage in the act with him or her,” she was quoted to have said.

About four years after the publication was made, Miss Zugah has clarified what she said.

During an interview on Accra FM, she denied ever engaging in anal sex.

She explained that she mistook anal sex for oral sex during the discussion some years ago.

According to her, they were discussing oral sex but she mistakenly admitted that she enjoys it [anal sex] when the host switched the conversation to anal sex.

She stressed that she has never done anal sex before.