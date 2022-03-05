The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North Constituency in the Ahafo Region, Dr Freda Prempeh, has refuted claims that she intends to manipulate the Constituency’s album, ahead of the Polling Station elections.

“This is ungodly and I can’t do that,” the MP stated and described the said report as “false, unfounded and unsubstantiated”.

The “story is concocted to run me down, but there is no way my political foes within the NPP in the constituency can succeed,” Dr Prempeh added.

“What baffles me is that I have not been granted any interview on Jewel FM as reported. This diabolism clearly indicates that my enemies are seriously at work, but God has been by my side all these years and I believe He would continue to stand by me if everybody rejects me,” she said.

Dr. Prempeh, also a Minister of State in-charge of Works and Housing told Journalists at Duayaw-Nkwanta, that “internal enemies and traitors always try to make you unpopular in the eyes of the people, if you stand for the truth. There is no way I can sacrifice the development of my people and go around sharing money, and this is what some people around don’t like.”