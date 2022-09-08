Nigerian musician, Burna Boy, has opened up about his life prior to fame.

According to him, he spent time in a prison in the United Kingdom before going to Nigeria to pursue a career in music.

In a post on Twitter, he explained that he used to risk his life daily just so he could have some money.

He stated that if people knew half of the things he did or the troubles he landed in, they would be happy for him and his successes today.

“I came into the music industry straight from CHELMSFORD HMP. I had no idea I would even live this long. So when people talk about me now it’s all just funny,” Burna Boy wrote.

The ‘Anybody’ hitmaker stated that today, he does not care about being the biggest artiste, adding he is just happy to pursue his career.

“Nigeria really doesn’t know me. I don’t care to be the biggest Nigerian artiste, I’m just happy I can do what I love and take care of my people from it. If you knew half the shit I used to do for money, risking my freedom daily, you would way happier for me…Of course, I will perform with my injured leg or even legs or arm,” Burna Boy stated.

Burna Boy made these revelations while in a heated argument with some social media users on Twitter who reportedly sought to compare him to his colleagues Wizkid and Davido.

Meanwhile, it was reported years ago that Burna Boy was arrested alongside some gang members in 2010 in London after they were accused of allegedly stabbing an individual to death.

He was trialled as a minor and later sent to jail by the authorities. Burna Boy was reportedly in jail for 11 months with two months parole plus community service on the grounds of being of good behaviour.

