Tamale Central MP, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed has described as ridiculous the cost of fuel in the country.

The Legislator in an interview with JoyNews said it costs GH¢7000 for him to travel to Tamale and return with his Land Cruiser.

According to him, this has compelled him to resort to aircraft for his journey to Tamale.

However, the flight fares from Accra to Tamale and Kumasi, he said are equally expensive due to the taxes imposed on fuel for airplanes.

He said the government must immediately remove taxes on fuel for domestic airlines to reduce the crippling airfares.

“If I am going to Tamale now with Land Cruiser, I need about ¢3000 to fill my tank and you will have to top up in Techiman, And when you top up, the least you can spend is ¢500.

“So you need ¢3500 in and ¢3500 out, making ¢7000. So now, we decided to go buy air. For the air ticket now, you need no less than ¢3000 return ticket for Tamale. It is absolutely ridiculous.

“I think that the taxes that are imposed on the fuel airline use, the state could help people. If the state could subsidise it, there will not be any justification for the airline to increase their fares.”

Meanwhile, the government has commenced plans to secure cheaper fuel for the Ghanaian market.

A government delegation has already held meetings with major suppliers of petroleum products to find less costly fuel.

The Deputy Energy Minister, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, Managing Director of Bulk Oil Storage Transportation Limited, Edwin Provencal and National Petroleum Authority Boss, Perry Okudzeto in November met with the Chief Executive of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Sultan Al Jaber for to see how possible government can secure a cheaper fuel for the Ghanaian market.

The move is expected to deal with the rising prices of petroleum products in the country.

Government is yet to announce the details and progress of the plans in this regard.

ALSO READ:

Ghana in talks with Dubai oil refiner to barter gold for fuel