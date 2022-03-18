A Ghanaian based in Germany, Kevin Nyarko, has shared his deadly journey from Ghana through Libya to Europe.

He disclosed that he had to bury his Nigerian friend in a desert while travelling to Libya.



He mentioned that it had always been a dream to travel abroad for greener pastures.



According to him, there was no way he could succeed in Ghana with his family background. He wanted to be the one to change the lives of his family members.



While his schoolmates dreamt of becoming doctors, pilots, and all, he wanted to travel abroad.

In an interview on SVTV Africa, he revealed that he didn’t care if he lived or died, but all he wished was to get to Europe through Libya.



After completing JHS in 2009, he stole GHC900 from his elder sister and changed it to CFA, and began his journey to Europe.



“While on the journey, I made a friend, and we spoke about how badly we wanted to enter Europe. Two or three days into the journey, he began coughing blood. At a point, he felt uncomfortable and slept on my lap. I realised that his eyes were changing. A few seconds later, he was dead,” he said.



Speaking on what they did with the body, he revealed that they dug a shallow hole with their hands and put the body in it. He added that the strong winds on the desert blew the strap off his body, and he had to dig a deeper one to bury his friend.



He added that when he arrived in Libya, he worked there as a construction worker for about five months before moving to Israel.