Musician Samini has bemoaned the country’s dire economic situation, criticising President Akufo-Addo for the difficulties.

Samini in a Facebook post said that because he believed in the President’s message of change, he supported him to win power in the 2020 elections.

Registering his disappointment with the turn of events, the ‘My Own’ hit maker stated that his soul bleeds.

“Our investments wash away daily as the dollar openly whips our cedi. We cannot pretend all is well. But if God has blessed Ghana with anything, it is our ability to stare difficulty right in the face and say, it will #bealright,” Samini lamented.

“Ghana must work again! Where is the Nana Addo who begged us for the mandate,” he added.

Samini’s lamentations follow a sharp depreciation of the cedi in the past month with a dollar now selling for GH¢14.7.

Inflation is in excess of 40% and fuel prices skyrocket with transport unions saying fares will go up from Monday, October 24, 2022.

Government spokespersons insist external factors are responsible for the economic decline while sector experts including the World Bank and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) blame poor economic decisions for the challenges.

Meanwhile, Samini has urged Ghanaians to keep faith and pray for a better Ghana.

“The indiscipline in high and low places of government must be checked. We go keep hope alive and continue to soldier on. What’s a man without hope? We can only continue to pray for a better tomorrow. To all my high graders out there, I say it again, we will #bealright!!!”.