Some concerned teachers in the Ashanti Region have indicated their full support and appreciation towards the nomination of Dr. Eric Nkansah as the new Director General for the Ghana Education Service (GES).

This follows the rejection of Dr. Nkansah by leadership of several teacher unions including the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU).

The concerned teachers have, however, discredited the stance of the union leaders, saying they failed to consult members before rejecting the President’s nominee.

Spokesperson for the Concerned Teachers, Reverend Adu Berko Nicholas, at a press meeting expressed gratitude to the President for listening to the plea of teachers and nominating Dr. Eric Nkansah as Director General of GES.

He rubbished allegations levelled against Dr. Eric Nkansah.

“We have heard of several rumors made by our union leadership just to defame Dr. Eric Nkansah but we would plead with GES to disregard such wrong reports against this innocent man and rather make their own research,” he said.

According to GNAT, TEWU and NAGRAT, the President’s nominee has never been a teacher, hence his inability to serve as Director General of the Ghana Education Service.

However, the concerned teachers say their checks and findings indicate that Dr. Nkansah, before serving as Director in-charge of Tertiary Education, taught Geography at the Kintampo SHS and several other private schools, including tertiary institutions.

They therefore described the allegations leveled against him as coming out of mere emotional ignorance.

The teachers say the nominee is young and competent to seek the welfare of teachers and contribute to the growth of the educational sector successfully.