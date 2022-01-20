Ghana Football Association [GFA] president, Kurt Okraku, says there were high hopes in reappointing Milovan Rajevac as the head coach of the Black Stars.

The Serbian trainer was awarded a one-year renewable deal by the country’s football governing body after CK Akonnor was sacked in October after an unconvincing performance during the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Rajevac steered the team to secure a World Cup play-off spot after beating South Africa in the last game.

Though charged to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, the Black Stars have been eliminated from the competition at the group phase with Milovan Rajevac in the dugout.

Speaking on Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show following the Black Stars’ shocking group stage exit, Mr Okraku said: “Everybody has the right to pour out his or her heart and it is not for me to stop people from speaking what they think is the truth.”

The GFA president also revealed they had hopes of seeing the team return to its best under Rajevac having seen him do well during his first stint in Ghana.

“In coaching, there are a lot of top-line managers who have failed in certain levels but made it in other ways. Rafael Benitez is one, Jose Mourinho is one. I’m saying that we believed that Milovan was the right man that’s why we gave him the job. We believed,” he concluded.

Ghana managed just one point from their three games in Group C, losing to Morocco and Comoros in the process while securing a draw against Gabon as they finished bottom in the group.