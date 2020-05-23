Stephen Appiah says he requested for the blessing of former Black Stars captains when he was made the skipper of the national team in 2005.

In an interview with Joy FM, skipper Appiah revealed that he initially rejected the chance to be captain of the Black Stars because there were more senior players than him when he was first offered the role.

But, he accepted to lead the country with the intervention of Richard Kingson and other players for him to accept the role.

“When I was offered the captaincy, I said no I think Richard Kingson was the more experienced in the team at the time so I said he should lead the team,” he said.

“But Kingson tapped me and told me to accept the role and that he and the other senior players would support me. After that, I called Abedi Pele and informed him.

“He offered me advice and told me I was a born leader so I shouldn’t be afraid. I also called Osei Kuffour, Akonnor and others to seek their blessings,” he added.

He led Ghana to the quarter-final finish at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.