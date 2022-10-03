FC Samartex head coach, Annor Walker, has revealed that he is under pressure from the management of Accra Hearts of Oak to join the club.

The Rainbow Club are currently in search for a new head coach following the dismissial of Samuel Boadu after a poor start to the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

However, the club on Sunday appointed David Dickson Ocloo as assistant coach while they work around to appoint a substantive manager.

“For about two weeks now, I am not free in the hands of Hearts of Oak if I’m not telling lies. They are giving me pressure [to leave Samartex],” he said as reported by Ghana Sports Page.

“Let me ask if your husband or wife is taking good care of you and others want to snatch you will you go? It has affected me, talking about the Hearts of Oak job because I was with them in Accra but they couldn’t approach me now that they are tagging and calling me while I’m in Samartex.

READ ALSO

“There is pressure on me because they are calling me but I’ve told them everything but still they don’t understand. Some of the supporters are also calling.

“I am in Algeria now for the CHAN draw. I will know what to do when I touch down in Ghana but I’ve told them to discuss it with Samartex.”

However, Walker, who doubles as the head coach of the Black Galaxies said he was open to joining Hearts of Oak only if the club is able to reach an agreement with Samartex FC.

“Though I am in a good relationship with Samartex now if they want me to go I can come and help Hearts of Oak. I will be ready to help them but it will depend on Samartex,” he told Ghanasportpage.com

Hearts of Oak will be in action in the CAF Confederation Cup against AS Bamako on Saturday in Mali.