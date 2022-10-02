Ghana has been drawn in Group C ahead of the 2022 African Nations Championship (CHAN) with the competition set to be held in Algeria next year.

The tournament is scheduled to kick start from January 13 to February 4 with four cities in the North African country.

The biannual tournament has the Black Galaxies competing for the first time after missing the past three editions.

They will compete alongside Morocco, Sudan, and Madagascar in Group C.

It is the first time the tournament has seen an increase in representation from 16 to 18 teams.

The Black Galaxies sealed their place in Algeria thanks to a penalty shootout win over arch-rivals after a two-legged tie ended 2-2 on aggregate.

The upcoming CHAN was pushed to 2023 as a result of series of rescheduled competitions by the African football governing body (CAF) due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out the draw below:

Group A

Algeria

Libya

Ethiopia

Mozambique

Group B

Dr Congo

Uganda

Cote D’Ivoire

Senegal

Group C

Morocco

Sudan

Madagascar

Ghana

Group D

Mali

Angola

Mauritania

Group E

Cameroon

Congo

Niger