Thomas Tuchel says he does not think he is “the only problem” at Bayern Munich and believes he can afford to be “more reckless” after it was announced he will depart at the end of the season.

Tuchel, 50, will leave Bayern a year earlier than planned as part of “a sporting realignment” at the club.

“The only thing that matters now is that there is clarity,” said Tuchel, who was appointed in March 2023.

“Clarity brings freedom and it is good for the matches and the training.”

He added: “Freedom [also] for the coach in how to act. You don’t have to think about long-term consequences of your choices. You can be a bit more reckless.”

The German, who won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021 in his previous role, led Bayern to last season’s Bundesliga title.

But, seeking a 12th straight German title this season, they trail unbeaten leaders Bayer Leverkusen by eight points with 12 games remaining.

Tuchel’s pending departure was confirmed on Wednesday after Bayern suffered a third successive defeat in all competitions, losing 3-2 to Bochum on Sunday.

“It does not matter if I understand the decision of the club or whether I am happy with it,” said Tuchel, whose side play RB Leipzig on Saturday.

“I don’t think I am the only problem but I accept my responsibility. I am not satisfied with the way we play and have been unhappy for quite some time.

“Now we have a new situation. The situation has been solved and communicated but I don’t think I am the only problem.”