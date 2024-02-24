Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund is expected to miss two to three weeks with a muscle injury.

United’s £72m summer signing scored for the sixth successive Premier League game in Sunday’s 2-1 win at Luton Town.

The Danish 21-year-old will miss the home league game against Fulham on Saturday and FA Cup fifth-round tie at Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

Erik ten Hag’s side also travel to derby rivals Manchester City and host Everton over the coming fortnight.

“It is a small injury, two or three weeks. It is a risk in high-intensity training,” Ten Hag said on Friday.

“It’s not a big injury but he has to wait now.”

Hojlund has scored 13 goals in 30 appearances for United in all competitions since joining from Serie A side Atalanta on a five-year deal.

He failed to score in his first 14 Premier League games but has since hit form, scoring seven goals and contributing two assists in his past six.

Anthony Martial, United’s only other recognised striker, is sidelined following groin surgery.

Scott McTominay is the club’s second-highest goalscorer in all competitions this season, behind Hojlund, with eight goals.

United also lost left-back Luke Shaw to injury earlier in the week after he sustained a leg injury which could keep him out months.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount and Tyrell Malacia are all also out.

“Of course [the injuries are] an issue but other clubs have this and we have to deal with this,” Ten Hag said.

“I have now the feeling we can deal with it better than in autumn. It is an issue with the depth of the squad.”

Hojlund’s double against Luton secured United a fourth successive league win to leave them sixth in the table, five points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.

No extra pressure amid Ratcliffe arrival – Ten Hag

Ten Hag was speaking to the media for the first time since Sir Jim Ratcliffe bought a 27.7% stake in United, with the Dutchman denying the deal increases the pressure on his job amid Ratcliffe’s expectations for the club.

In an interview with BBC Sport earlier this week, Ratcliffe said his short-term ambitions are to help United qualify for the Champions League, with one of his long-term aims being knocking rivals Manchester City and Liverpool “off their perch”.

“No more pressure because we have the same ambition, we have the same targets,” said Ten Hag.

“We are very aligned. Their ambitions fit with the ambitions I have, with the ambitions I had when I came in.”

“We are in that project now. For me, I’m 18, 19 months in and I see [things] go in the right direction. We had setbacks in the second season but you see the team coming, you see the squad progressing and developing.”

United have won four in a row in the Premier League but remain five points adrift of the top four.

“We still have to catch up in the moment where every game is a final for us because we have to be in the Champions League. The players want this, the team want this but we have to believe,” Ten Hag added.