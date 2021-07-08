President Nana Akufo Addo says he is committed to building a robust educational sector capable of preparing Ghanaians for global demands.

For him, the country’s quest to speed up development may not succeed if the commitment is not realised.

“It is the bedrock of any progressive nation. Without it we cannot have meaningful progress,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo made this comment when the leadership of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) paid a courtesy call on him at the Jublie House on Thursday to update the President on key national interventions undertaken by the association.

At the meeting, the President applauded the role of teachers in the implementation and sustenance of the free Senior High School programme, adding that government is working to improve the condition of teachers.

President of GNAT, Phillipa Alhassan, said the Association has fully acquired the Sweden Ghana Medical centre to treat cancer-related ailments but needs government’s support to import the requisite machines for the hospital.