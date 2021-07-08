The Asamankese Circuit Court has sentenced a 35-year-old ex-convict to 14-years imprisonment for stealing Guinea pepper (ɛfɔm wisa) worth GH¢1,200.

The convict, Adams Danteni Shaibu will serve in hard labour.

Shaibu pleaded guilty to a charge of stealing, contrary to section 124(1) of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29), and was sentenced on his own plea.

Police prosecutor, Sergeant Samuel Owusu said the complainant is a trader and lives at James Town whilst the accused person, is an ex-convict and tailor in Sabon Zongo, all in Asamankese.

Sergeant Owusu explained that the complainant sells Guinea pepper, but for some time now, she has been detecting theft in her storeroom.

“On June 22, at about 12:30pm, the complainant was in her room when she had a distress call from her driver that the convict had stolen one bag of the pepper which had been dried on the floor.

The prosecutor said, the complainant came out from her room after the call, and saw some men chasing Shaibu.

He told the court presided by His Honour Ababakari Abass that they arrested him few meters away from the complainant’s house and handed him over to the Police.

After investigation, he was charged and arraigned before court for prosecution.