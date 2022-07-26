A young man identified as Robert Arhin is currently said to be on the run after allegedly chopping off three of his wife’s fingers.

Mr Arhin reportedly committed the crime at their home in Lapaz but it is not immediately known what triggered his action.

A Facebook user and journalist with Graphic Communications, Della Russel, broke the news on her page.

The victim, she noted, is currently undergoing treatment with a manhunt launched for the suspect whose photo was attached to the post.

All and sundry have therefore been urged to help bring the suspect to book.

Below is the full post: