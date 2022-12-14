Despite being underdogs, the North Africans have crawled through the stages of the tournament as they look to clinch a historic final place in the ongoing 2022 World Cup, Qatar.

Morocco will lock horns with the defending champions, France in the semis on Wednesday at Al Bayt Stadium in the second semis at the Mundial.

The Atlas Lions has been formidable in the competition, knocking out the title contenders, Spain and Portugal to reach the last four stage, but Coach Regragui reveals his team is not satisfied.

“We will show great desire and try to pull off an upset. Why not reach the final of the World Cup?,” he quizzed at the pre-match presser.

“We’ve come to this competition to change mindsets within our continent. If we say the semi-final is enough, I don’t agree.

“We aren’t satisfied with the semi-final and being the first African team to do that. We want to go further,” he added