The Member of Parliament (MP) for Wa Central, Dr Abdul-Rashid Pelpuo, has condemned the recent serial killings in the Upper West Regional capital, Wa, reposing confidence in the police to arrest the perpetrators.

He said the latest body to have been found in the municipality had the eyes and tongue removed and put in a rubber bag.

The National Democratic Congress MP said pictures of the body parts were sent to him via phone.

He said Wa has been known for its peace, hardly recording street fights.

But the recent incidents, he stressed, have shaken the very foundation of the town.

Last Friday, angry youth of the town marched on some principal streets of the town to express their displeasure at the mystery kidnappings and murders.

On Sunday, September 18, the body of a security guard, allegedly kidnapped, was discovered in a shallow grave around Napogbakole residential area, behind Blue Hill Hotel.

The said body has since been exhumed by officials from the Ghana Police Service for further investigations in line with procedures aimed at identifying the perpetrators.

The Wa Central MP says he is confident the police will soon restore calm to the area.

Already, officers have been deployed to the town while the Inspector-General of Police is paying a working visit to the area.