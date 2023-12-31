Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has joined Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC from Tottenham on a free transfer.

The 37-year-old has signed a deal through to the end of the 2024 season, with the option for a further two years.

Lloris made 447 appearances in 11 years at Spurs, putting him seventh on their all-time list.

“Spurs will always be a special place for me and all my family,” said the former France international.

“It has been a great privilege to be one of yours and one of your captains for many years and it’s the end of the chapter, but you will be always in my hearts.”

LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington described Lloris as “arguably the most successful goalkeeper of his generation and a proven winner”.

Lloris joined Tottenham from Lyon in 2012 and was appointed captain by former boss Mauricio Pochettino in 2015.

He was part of the Tottenham side that reached the 2019 Champions League final but expressed a desire to leave the club in the summer as he entered the final 12 months of his contract.

He has not played since a 6-1 loss to Newcastle in April and has found himself behind Guglielmo Vicario and Fraser Forster this season.

Lloris will come on to the pitch at half-time of Sunday’s Premier League match against Bournemouth (14:00 GMT) at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to say goodbye to the fans.