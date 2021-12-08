Huawei Technologies Ghana has trained over 40,000 young women in STEM this year through its maiden digital technologies training program, ‘Seeds for the Future Women in Tech’ aimed at equipping and empowering more women with the needed skills to take up roles in the tech ecosystem.

The training, which started in September 2021, has benefitted Junior High and Senior High School girls in the Ashanti, Central, Eastern, Western, Greater Accra and Northern Regions of Ghana.

Through the Huawei Seeds for the Future- Women in Tech program, students were exposed to digital technologies like Artificial Intelligence, basic ICT skills training, coding programs and languages like Scratch, HTML and C++ while some students were taken through the needed guidelines to enable them stay safe on the cyberspace.

Although majority of the beneficiaries were Senior High School students, some Junior High School pupils who took part in the basic ICT skills and coding training shared experiences of how the training has given them the opportunity to create games, create stories and operate laptops on their own with little assistance.

Traders at the Northern, Eastern, Western and the Greater Accra regions were also taken through a workshop on Financial Technology (FinTech) by industry experts from the Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence (AITI-KACE) to boost their businesses, economically empower them and enable them to take advantage of digital technologies to improve their livelihood.

In ensuring that the maiden edition of the Seeds for the Future Women in Tech program debuts successfully, Huawei Ghana partnered with the Rebecca Foundation, the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration to hold the training in the various regions.

In partnership with the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization’s Girls in ICT program, Huawei successfully trained over 40,000 Senior High School girls in Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security in the Ashanti, Central and Eastern Region of Ghana.

The Rebecca Foundation also partnered Huawei to train 600 Junior High School Girls in coding and 150+ women (traders) in Financial Technology. In collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Huawei engaged the Confucius Institute at the University of Ghana to offer a Chinese Cultural experience workshop for about 150 women in the Ga Central Municipality and trained 1,000 Junior and Senior High School girls in coding and basic ICT skills respectively.

As part of the Global Leading ICT Company’s commitment in promoting gender equality, Huawei believes that more opportunities and support must be given to women to ensure they have access both to education and training to compete in the digital economy.

Aside Ghana, Huawei has already rolled out dedicated digital skills training programs for women in multiple countries, including Ireland, Argentina, Bangladesh, Kenya, and South Africa.

