Nigerian talents, Wizkid and Davido have moved from being arch rivals to the best of friends.

After a long-held debate about who is a better artiste, the duo have settled their differences and reached a conclusion that they are masters of their own game.

In a latest interview, Davido said they have been sensitive towards each other’s feelings and have on multiple occasions spent time together.

On how they managed to end their feud, Davido said he called his fans to order after realizing they played a major role in the beef.

The musician said he personally called a his die-hard fan who started the debate on social media to ceasefire.

Prior to the release of the album, he said he ordered his VIP fans not to start any drama.

Davido said he had a good laugh with Wizkid when their fans were busy arguing about their albums, ‘Timeless‘ and ‘More Love Less Ego‘.

