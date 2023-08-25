Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has revealed how his old tweets informed the title of his forthcoming seventh studio album, ‘I Told Them’.

The self-styled African Giant said he went down memory lane on his Twitter account and discovered that he had previously tweeted about all he is achieving now, hence, the name of the album, ‘I Told Them’.

Burna Boy made this known in a recent interview with American media outlet, Complex.

He said, “Them’ in my album title, is anyone that ever didn’t believe [in me] at any point in time.

“The way the name of this album came up is because one random day, I just went on my Twitter [page], and I started scrolling down to my old tweets.

“I wanted to see what the first tweet I ever tweeted was, for some strange reason.

“And then it just sent me down this rabbit hole, where I’m just looking at everything I ever said.

“I’m like, wow! It’s crazy. I really did say all these sh*ts that are happening now. And that kind of made me name my album, ‘I Told Them’.”

The album will be released on Friday, August 25, 2023.