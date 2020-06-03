Asante Kotoko captain Felix Annan believes social media can be a useful place as he has benefited from its use.

The footballer has revealed that he met his wife on Facebook.

According to the goalkeeper, he met Frances Yeboah whom he married early this year, on Facebook in 2009.

Their wedding ceremony took place on January 18, 2020, almost 11 years later in the Ahafo Region, Dormaa to be precise.

ALSO READ:

“Social media can be useful when put to good use. I met my wife on Facebook. I was so open with her that she took a train from Italy to Switzerland to meet me when I was on a training tour with the Black Stars, the goalkeeper told Opemsuo Radio.

Annan lost the number one spot to Kwame Baah due to his wedding ceremony.