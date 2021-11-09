A 26-year-old man, Dezire Baganda, stood up from his front seat at the Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church, in Tennessee, in the United States, and pulled out a gun.

He then walked up to the altar and told everyone to get up as he waves and points his handgun at the congregation.

Pastor Ezekiel Ndikumana, who was praying alongside several church members, pretended he was going outside, but then jumped on Mr Baganda and tackled him to the ground before he could fire any shot.

Other church members, thereafter, joined the pastor to take the gun from him and held him down until police arrived.

He wanted to kill, that’s what first came to my mind, the pastor told WKRN.

He was standing in front of almost everybody. No one was behind him yet, so he could have done anything, says Noe, a choir member.

