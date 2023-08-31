“Boys no get chill”. That is the best way to describe what popular media personality, Kofi Okyere Darko, widely known as KOD suffered in the hands of one he calls a friend.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, August 29, the fashion icon and founder of Nineteen 57 clothing narrated a story of how a friend invited him for a business discussion over lunch but rather got “scammed”.

According to him, the said friend, a guy he has known for about 10 years, told him he was going to get money from his car when he (friend) was done eating.

KOD didn’t state in the post if he also had lunch but here is the twist to the story. The said friend never came when he left to get money from his car to pay for the lunch. Obviously, KOD had no choice than to foot the bills for a lunch date he had obviously not budgeted for.

KOD said he made the post to find out from his friends and followers if the guy could be dead or missing or he just wanted someone to buy him lunch.

I’ve known this guy for about 10yrs. Calls me he wants to discuss some business over lunch. We met up and after he’s done eating, says he’s going to his car to get money.

He never came back, so I paid, left and his fone has been off since. 😂😂😂 Is he dead or just needed someone to buy him lunch? he posted.

Below is KOD’s post on Facebook: