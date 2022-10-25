The New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s Member of Parliament for Mpraeso says Ken Ofori-Atta’s continuous stay in office as Ghana’s Finance Minister is delaying the IMF bailout the country is seeking.

Davis Opoku Ansah said Mr Ofori-Atta does not have credibility before the Bretton Woods Institution.

According to him, the embattled Minister cannot lead the country into such valuable negotiations.

The outspoken MP has, thus, backed calls for his sacking.

“Ken has spoken against credit rating agencies and the IMF. His continuous presence is delaying the program.

“He doesn’t have the credibility to lead a debt restructuring program, hence his delegation of responsibility to a 5-member committee,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

The first time MP added that Mr Ofori-Atta has lost the credibility of the entire nation.

“He has lost the trust of many, including Members of Parliament and the whole country.

“A fresh face will bring the 3 C’s. Competence, confidence and credibility,” he added.

He concluded that, “he needs to help the President. He must resign now!”

Already, some Majority MP have demanded the sacking of Mr Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister due to the prevailing economic difficulties.

The MPs, numbering about 80, held a press conference on Tuesday to impress on the President to relieve his cousin of the responsibility of managing the national purse or risk losing their support for government business going forward.

They also want the Minister of State in charge of Finance at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen, to be subjected to a similar fate.