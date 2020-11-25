Dr Kwame O. Fordjour has scammed several prominent individuals in Ghana Dr UN
'Dr' Kwame O. Fordjour

Kwame Owusu Fordjour, popularly known as Dr. UN, has revealed how he was released from police custody.

Some weeks ago, Dr. UN was arrested and put behind bars over a fraudulent awards scheme he organised months ago.

He succeeded in swindling several high-profile personalities in the country including musicians and government officials.

But, speaking in an interview, Dr. UN detailed how his lawyer worked hard and pleaded for him to be granted bail.

“My lawyer and I pleaded for bail because no matter how big you are, you will be humbled when standing in front of a judge at the court,” he noted.

According to him, he has effortlessly won the admiration of several Ghanaians for being courageous.