Fashionista and social media influencer, Seth Appiah Boamah popularly known as ‘Osebothezaraman’ has thanked Ghanaians for the love they have shown him.

Coming from a poor family and being the eldest of six siblings, he said growing up with a police father who received a meager salary made him smart and industrious at an early age.

Speaking in an interview on Onua FM in Accra, Osebo revealed that, he had to quit school to take up jobs such as ‘bus driving’ to support his parents.

“My father a policeman hails from Akomadan and my mother is from Nkenkensu. We have been moving around due to my father’s profession as a police officer. His last transfer was in Suhum”.

“I am the eldest of six children and this was not easy at all. I had to quit school early to support my family. I became a truck driver in 1991 to make this possible”, he revealed.

Osebo noted that, his nickname was given to him by Apostle Kwadwo Safo popularly known as Kantanka.

“Apostle Kwadwo Safo gave me my name Osebo. You know a lion is not meek, generally I am not a weakling or a soft person that is why I was given the name Osebo”, he revealed.

The Osebothezaraman has become a household name for his daring and extreme fashion sense.

He recently beat popular pastor, Ajaguraja in a fashion contest. The preacher had to succumb as he could not match up to Osebo’s fashion prowess.