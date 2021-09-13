The truth is the vagina isn’t odourless because it houses a lot of bacteria. However, some odours are normal, and others aren’t.

Instead of desiring your vagina to have no odour, you should be more concerned with the kind of smell coming out of it.

Healthy vagina

A healthy vagina could smell like;

Copper

This may be because of the incoming menstrual period or rough sex. Sometimes, sex can lead to abrasion and bruising in your vagina.

Earthy

Sweet and earthy, some people’s vagina can smell sweet but not like strawberry but an earthy musty sweetness.

Fermented

Fermented like spoilt yoghurt or bread.

Unhealthy vagina

An unhealthy vagina would smell like;

Dead fish

The famous fishy smell. No, your vagina should not be smelling like spoiled fish, that usually indicates another condition like trichinosis or bacterial vaginosis.

Decaying animal

The smell of a decaying organism is the type of smell that makes one scream out loud in horror. This kind of smell is quite worrying.

How to treat unhealthy vagina

If you notice your vagina is giving off a bad smell accompanied by other symptoms like itching, bleeding when it isn’t your period, pain during sex or thick discharge then see a doctor.

So how do you get your vagina to have a normal smell? No, the solution isn’t to pour perfume down below or spray all your underwear with heavy deodorant.

Good vagina hygiene can help you have a better smelling vagina. Habits like: