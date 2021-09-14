The plot to sack Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor was hatched a long time ago, popular coach, Joseph Emmanuel Sarpong has revealed.

According to him, he had the hint about the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) plan and tried his possible best to alert CK to no avail.

“Coming events cast their shadows; CK Akonnor should have seen this coming because the plan to sack him was hatched a long time ago” Coach Sarpong disclosed this in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday.

The GFA terminated the contract of CK Akonnor over what many describe as the poor performances of the Black Stars in their World Cup and African Cup qualifiers.

Subsequently, a three-member committee set up by the President of the GFA, Kurt Okraku has been tasked to look for his replacement in 72 hours.

It is however not clear whether they are to look for a local or foreign coach for the Black Stars. Already some Ghanaians have served notice of their intention to oppose the decision to appoint a foreign coach.

But Coach Sarpong said the appointment of a three-member committee to look for a new coach is just a smokescreen.

He alleged that already, the GFA has someone in mind to replace CK Akonnor who was never their favourite.

He could not fathom why CK Akonnor did not resign when it became obvious the GFA was working against him.

“I don’t know whether he begged for the job because he should have resigned a long time ago,” Coach Sarpong stated.

Play the audio below for more of his submissions: