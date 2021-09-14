The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has commiserated with Vice President Dr Bawumia, following the death of his mother, Hajia Mariama.

Mr Bagbin says he understands the emotional implications of the sad news, adding a mother’s love remains intense and inestimable.

In a statement released by him, the Speaker prayed for God’s strength for the bereaved family during these difficult moments.

He also encouraged them to stay as he pledged parliament’s support to ease the burden of their loss.

The mother, Hajia Mariama Bawumia, passed on Monday, September 13, 2021, aged 82.

She reportedly died at a health facility in Accra where she was undergoing treatment for an undisclosed illness.

Her burial rites have been scheduled for today, September 14, 2021, at Walewale in the North East Region.

ALSO READ:

Following the news of her demise, President Akufo-Addo, scores of high-profiled personalities, and individuals from all political divides have visited his residence to mourn with him.

Read the statement below: