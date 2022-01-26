The Director of Public Affairs of the Parliament, Kate Addo, has said for the first time, the Parliament of Ghana has had massive reactions on its Facebook page.

This, she explained, was after posting Speaker Alban Bagbin’s colourful new look on Tuesday.

According to her, the response was amazing and quickest ever to anything they have ever posted which to her means its time the House looks at their way of doing things.

“Yesterday for the first time, when we posted a picture of Speaker Bagbin’s colourful new look, in 10 minutes, we had over five hundred thousand reactions and its the quickest and reaction we have ever had, considering what we post on our page,” she said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday.

Mrs Addo noted what the Speaker wore on Tuesday was a Ghanaian way of dressing for a particular tribe which is acceptable.

She said even the Speaker mentioned it as a means to bring innovations and has not breached any law but a way of promoting the Ghanaian culture.

On Tuesday, Speaker Bagbin ditched his usual ceremonial outfit on the opening day of the House for an indigenous wear.

For social media users who had been greeted by this sudden change, the switch was hard to miss.

This comes weeks after he announced that he would only be using the Speaker’s cloak for ceremonial occasions in 2022 as part of his commitment to change the dress code and conduct of MPs.

Mr Bagbin has stayed true to his word.