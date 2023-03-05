The governing New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen, was spotted at Christian Atsu’s one-week observance.

The presidential hopeful, who was with his entourage and some security officers, was seen greeting the family of the late Atsu.

Also, the Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif and the football community including GFA President and ex-Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah paid homage to Christian Atsu’s family.

The ceremony on Saturday, March 4, 2023, took place at the Adjiringanor Astro Turf at East Legon.

