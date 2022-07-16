The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia have arrived at the NPP Delegates’ Conference being held at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Conference is under the theme, ‘Holding together, Working together.’ It is being attended by over 6,000 delegates.

After a long wait for the start of the event, Dr Bawumia arrived in the company of some delegates and supporters of the party.

President Akufo-Addo, who followed a few minutes later, was also accompanied by some high-profile delegates and party stalwarts.

Before taking their seats, both the President and Vice President went round the stadium exchanging pleasantaries with some delegates and party supporters.