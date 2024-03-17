Police in Nigerian state, Kaduna has arrested a housewife who allegedly hired assassins to kill her husband over N400,000.

According to security analyst and counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, the incident occurred in Rafin Guza community in Kaduna metropolis.

“The husband borrowed his wife N400,000 to do business. One day, he demanded the money from her but she refused to give him back,” he said in a post on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

“She later decided that she should hire one gangster known as Tola and his gang to eliminate the husband so that he will stop disturbing her over his money.