The Ministry of Education has donated 400 tables and chairs to the Asuom Senior High.

This was made possible by two old students the school, Maxwell Atuanor Dwirah and Owusu-Amponsah Williams, both of 1993 Year Group, who succeeded in getting the 400 tables and chairs from the Minister for Education, Yaw Osei Adutwum.

The Minister’s attention was drawn to the shortage of furniture (tables, chairs and beds) in the school as result of the increase in enrollment of the free Senior High School programme, when these two old students called on him for assistance to their alma mater.

The Minister has also tasked the logistics department to send 400 beds to the school, as part of their request, to improve their situation.

The two old students were very grateful to the Minister for his timely approval to their request.

They called on other old students of ASEC to rally support to improve the conditions of the school, especially in the areas of renovation of the Dining/ Assembly Hall, and the dormitories.